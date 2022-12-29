La Parrilla to host Oswego Players dinner theatre production

Members of the Oswego Players meet at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego to review menu options in preparation for its upcoming dinner theatre production of the “Check Please” trilogy. The production will be hosted by La Parrilla on Jan. 20 and 21. For more information, visit oswegoplayers.org. Pictured, seated from left, are: Sasha Cummins of La Parrilla, Inez Parker of the Oswego Players, and La Parrilla manager Christine Eells. Standing are: Oswego Players members Troy Pepper and Kevin Colvin.

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on Jan. 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego.

The “Check Please” trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse -- until they do.

