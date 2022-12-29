La Parrilla to host Oswego Players dinner theatre production

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on Jan. 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego.
The “Check Please” trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse -- until they do.
“Written by Johnathan Rand, these three one-act plays are some of the most popular one acts in the world,” said Oswego Players Board President Norm Berlin. “Can you handle a sports enthusiast, a mime, someone with a fear of dinner conversation, a pirate, and other assorted characters? Come laugh the night away as you witness the epitome of bad dates.”
The “Check Please” cast features as array of local talent including Donald DelPriore, Ashley McKinstry. Matthew Fleming, Jennie Patrick. Joshua DeLorenzo, Stephanie Johnson, Michael A. Bolio, Donald Crowe, Christina Rogers. Tammy Thompson, Megan Murtha, Katie Gerth, Beth DeRousie, Rebecca Kandt, Amy Armet, Jennifer Waugh. Directing these one acts are Kevin Colvin, Hannah Kandt and Inez Manor Parker.
Dinner is at 5 p.m. and the show is immediately following dinner. Tickets for the Oswego Players dinner theatre production are $60 and available exclusively at La Parrilla on the Water, 24 E. First St., Oswego. For reservations call La Parrilla at 315-216-4179. For more information on the Oswego Players 2023 season, visit oswegoplayers.org.
