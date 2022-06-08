OSWEGO – The Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival welcomed people to the shores of the Great Lake to learn all about what the waterfront has to offer. Attendees partook in a wide range of family activities, demonstrations and displays, exhibits, vendors, live music and food.
Representatives were on hand from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as well as the local advisory committee to provide information about the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.
In addition, New York Sea Grant (NYSG), U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Oswego City Fire Department, and Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York provided boating and safety information.
H. Lee White Maritime Museum hosted the event which also featured underwater sonar and ROV specialists Captain Tim Caza and Dennis Gerber, the ‘Happy Pirates’ performing troupe and ‘Pancakes with Pirates’ thanks to Girl Scout troops -10566 and -10567.
This event was sponsored in part by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, New York Sea Grant, the Port of Oswego Authority and the City of Oswego.
For more information about the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, visit www.hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480. For details about the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, go to https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.
For more great events and visitor information, contact the Oswego County Tourism Office at 315-349-8322 or go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.
