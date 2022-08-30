LAKE PLACID — The 40th Annual Olympic Car Show (cars, trucks, motorcycles) to support the Lake Placid Ski Club and the Lake Placid Fire Department will return on Sunday at the Olympic Speed Skating Oval after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic and re-construction of the Speedskating Oval.
During 2021, the Lake Placid Ski Club celebrated its 100th year anniversary. This event is a major fundraiser for the ski club’s children ski education programs. Past participants in the children ski education programs have not only learned to ski, but a few have made it all the way to Olympics and won gold, silver and bronze medals for the USA.
On Sunday, all car show entries will be on display for the public viewing and enjoyment on the Speedskating Oval from noon to 4 p.m. Due to continued road construction, there will not be a parade through Main Street this year. The parade will return next year.
Judging will begin at noon at the Olympic Speed Skating Oval — the cars, trucks and maybe even motorcycles will remain on display for viewing by spectators until the awards ceremony at 4 p.m. Over 100 cars and trucks are already registered, and there will be plenty of activities such as muffler raps and a DJ to entertain the whole family.
A hamburger and hot dog BBQ will be provided by the Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department as a fundraiser.
Spectators’ admission is $5 per adult and $3 for children under 12. Please note, dogs and bicycles will not be allowed anywhere on the Speedkating Oval campus in order to protect the paint jobs on the show vehicles. For more information, or to register your vehicle, visit the ski club’s website, www.lakeplacidskiclub.com and Facebook at www.facebook.com/olympiccarshow.
