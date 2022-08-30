Olympic Car Show set for Lake Placid return

The 40th Annual Olympic Car Show will return to the Olympic Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid this Sunday, Sept. 4. Provided photo courtesy of Adirondack Daily Enterprise

LAKE PLACID — The 40th Annual Olympic Car Show (cars, trucks, motorcycles) to support the Lake Placid Ski Club and the Lake Placid Fire Department will return on Sunday at the Olympic Speed Skating Oval after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic and re-construction of the Speedskating Oval.

During 2021, the Lake Placid Ski Club celebrated its 100th year anniversary. This event is a major fundraiser for the ski club’s children ski education programs. Past participants in the children ski education programs have not only learned to ski, but a few have made it all the way to Olympics and won gold, silver and bronze medals for the USA.

