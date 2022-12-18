LAKE PLACID — The cauldron that will house the symbolic flame for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games was unveiled Monday in Lake Placid’s Brewster Park, one month before the opening ceremony of the Games.
Instead of a traditional flame, the cauldron will utilize LED lights in a first-of-its-kind carbon-free presentation.
“The Lake Placid 2023 Games’ torch and cauldron were designed with sustainability in mind by eliminating fossil fuels that are commonly present in torches. This signifies our commitment to saving winter,” said Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council, the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games’ Organizing Committee. “We recognize that winter sporting communities around the world are struggling with the effects of climate change, including shorter winters and reduced snowfall. We are all at risk of losing the season we love. In partnership with FISU, we are committed to hosting the most sustainable Games in FISU history through our Save Winter initiatives, and our hope is that future Games will build on and surpass these goals.”
The approximately 12-foot-high cauldron was designed and created by Adirondack Studios of Argyle, the same studio that built the LED-powered torch for the FISU Games, and the award podiums for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games.
Built from carbon steel, the top borders depict the silhouettes of the High Peaks. The one-of-a-kind cauldron is ribboned with winter sports pictogram cutouts, allowing light from an intense LED-powered strobe at the core to shine through. The computer-integrated strobe is enhanced by 150 feet of LED light tape within the structure. It took an estimated 300 hours of metal fabrication, 100 hours of resin molding and fabrication, and almost 100 hours of electrical labor to build the cauldron, made of two tons of carbon steel, tinted resin and embedded recycled glass.
“When we started the design of the cauldron, we were inspired by the community and the young athletes coming together to celebrate the diverse winter sports showcased in the FISU World University Games and wanted the cauldron to emblemize this,” said lead designer Andrea Nice. “Since Lake Placid is located in the iconic Adirondacks, we came up with the symbolism of the athletes traveling the Adirondack mountain range to ignite the ‘flame’ and mark the commencement of the competition. We also wanted to make sure our design was environmentally friendly, so instead of using real flame we used LED lights to evoke the lighting both in the torch and the cauldron. The centerpiece of the cauldron also consists of recycled glass, another nod to the importance of sustainability in design.”
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games are expected to bring together 1,500 collegiate athletes, ages 17-25, from 600 universities in 50 countries, to participate in Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle and freeski, figure skating, ice hockey, Nordic combined, short track speedskating, snowboarding, ski jumping and speedskating.
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games torch relay celebration continues its route to Lake Placid and the Games’ opening ceremony. On Thursday, the torch will make a stop at Albany’s Empire State Plaza before making its way to New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza on Friday. Other stops include the St. Regis Mohawk tribe; Buffalo; Queensbury; Gore Mountain; Keene; Paul Smith’s College; The Wild Center in Tupper Lake; Wilmington; Whiteface Mountain; and Lake Placid. A complete list of the torch relay stops can be found by visiting www.lakeplacid2023.com.
The 22-inch sustainable carbon-free torch is emblematic of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games Save Winter campaign. Powered by Hydro-Qubec and supported by ESPN, Karbon, Microplus and Panasonic, the movement is designed to unite all who love winter to work as one toward saving “the season of snow.”
For more information about the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games, the torch relay celebration or to purchase tickets, visit www.lakeplacid2023.com.
