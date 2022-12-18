Lake Placid unveils cauldron for Games

Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games mascot Adirondack Mac poses at the cauldron, which was unveiled last Monday evening at Brewster Park. Photo courtesy of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games’ Organizing Committee

LAKE PLACID — The cauldron that will house the symbolic flame for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games was unveiled Monday in Lake Placid’s Brewster Park, one month before the opening ceremony of the Games.

Instead of a traditional flame, the cauldron will utilize LED lights in a first-of-its-kind carbon-free presentation.

