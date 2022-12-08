Laker Hockey “Youth Night” at SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego are partnering once again to host a “Youth Night” with the Oswego State Men’s Laker Hockey Team at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The entry fee for children will be waived with the purchase of a parent general admission ticket. Free slots for children are limited and will be assigned on a first-come first-served basis. If interested in signing up for this event, call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego City County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.
“We love partnering the Youth Bureau with SUNY Oswego to put on these fun, popular events. These events give local families an affordable activity and something to look forward to during the winter months when other recreational opportunities are limited,” said Mayor Barlow. “Thank you to SUNY Oswego and the various athletic teams we have partnered with recently to organize these exciting opportunities.”
