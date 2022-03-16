OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego announces the opening of the 2022 Lakeside Statewide Juried Art Exhibition. This year’s exhibition, the 25th annual, will begin with a public reception from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the Oswego Civic Arts Center. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Live music is planned. An awards ceremony will take place at 8 p.m.
The Lakeside exhibition provides an annual showcase for work by artists from across New York state. It offers a display of diverse subjects and artistic styles for area residents to view. This year, artists from across the state submitted over 200 entries to be considered for inclusion into the show.
The juror for this year’s Lakeside exhibit is Linda Bigness, a Syracuse-based artist and author whose largely abstract work has been exhibited internationally. Her award-winning paintings and encaustics have been included in many important group and solo exhibitions and corporate collections.
This year’s reception will also include the dedication of a new first floor gallery at the Civic Arts Center. This newly renovated space will be named after former Art Association board member and exhibition committee member Kirk Beason.
The Oswego Civic Arts Center is located at the northernmost end of East Fourth Street in Oswego, directly across from Fort Ontario. The Lakeside exhibit will be on display until Sunday, April 24. Once the show has opened, regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. The exhibition is also available for viewing by appointment. Group tours are encouraged. For further information call 315 312-6782 or check the Art Association’s website at www.oswegoarts.org.
