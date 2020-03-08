OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego announces the opening of the 2020 Lakeside Statewide Juried Art Exhibition. This year’s exhibition, the 23rd annual, will begin with a public reception from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Oswego Civic Arts Center. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Live music is planned. An awards ceremony will take place at 8 p.m.
The Lakeside exhibition provides an annual showcase for new artwork by artists from across New York state. It offers a display of diverse subjects and artistic styles for area residents to enjoy. This year, fine artists from across the state submitted nearly 250 entries to be considered for inclusion into the show.
The juror for this year’s Lakeside exhibit is Pamela Vogan Lynch, an artist and educator, retired after 35 years with the Oneida City School District. Lynch works with oils, acrylics, mixed media, pastels, jewelry, stained glass, fiber arts and most recently watercolor. Her paintings have been selected for inclusion in numerous regional, national and international juried exhibitions.
The Oswego Civic Arts Center address is 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, right across the street from Fort Ontario. The Lakeside exhibit will be on display until Sunday, April 12. Once the show has opened, regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. The exhibition is also available for viewing by appointment. Group tours are encouraged. For further information call 315-312-6782 or check the Art Association’s website at www.oswegoarts.org.
