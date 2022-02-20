Larry David topic of HBO documentary

No need to curb your enthusiasm — HBO’s documentary about Larry David is coming soon.
“The Larry David Story,” a two-part project about the life and career of the “Seinfeld” co-creator and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, premieres March 1 on HBO and on the HBO Max streaming service, the network announced Wednesday.
HBO will air both installments of the documentary back to back, with the first part set to begin at 9 p.m. ET that day.
In a new trailer, the Brooklyn-born David says he “never thought of myself as being funny” before speaking about the success of his beloved sitcoms.
HBO says the documentary covers personal and professional aspects of David’s life, and “shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today.”
David, 74, famously teamed up with Jerry Seinfeld to create “Seinfeld,” which aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998 and won 10 Emmys.
He stars as a fictionalized version of himself on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which completed its 11th season late last year.
