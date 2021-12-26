Lead actor Jeff Garlin to reportedly remain on ‘The Goldbergs’

Jeff Garlin has left “The Goldbergs,” but Murray Goldberg is sticking around.
The male lead of the ABC comedy parted ways last week after confirming multiple HR investigations into his on-set behavior, but according to Variety, his character will continue to appear in the rest of the ninth season through off-camera dialogue previously recorded, unused takes and previously shot images, a la Carrie Fisher in “Rise of Skywalker.”
Despite quitting, Garlin will still be paid for the rest of the season, according to Variety.
The 58-year-old actor’s sudden exit from the show came while filming the 18th and 19th episodes of the 22-episode season.
Garlin’s departure has been described as a “mutual exit,” but his exodus came just weeks after sources told Vanity Fair that he “engaged in a pattern of verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable,” including inappropriate language and touch.
While he admitted to multiple HR investigations, he denied any wrongdoing.
“As a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say I, all I can say is, I’m sorry. Okay? I have never physically come at anyone, for any reason, so that I find terribly confusing and untrue,” he told the magazine.
“Look, I’ve discussed this with the main crew. The camera department, the sound department, the lighting department, and all of these people who worked on my own movie — I did a movie for Netflix called ‘Handsome’ — never have any problems. There was nothing. So whoever it is that feels this way has it out for me. That’s my true belief. I would never physically put myself to someone. And I would never hatefully say something to anyone.”
Garlin remains a star and executive producer on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and a spokesperson for the HBO series declined to comment.
