Learning about freshwater at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - August is National Water Quality Month which is dedicated to making the most of freshwater sources, because having clean water is vital to health, agricultural needs, and the needs of the environment. At the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center, educators will host different programs that will help participants understand just how valuable freshwater sources in upstate NY are.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 and at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, educators will lead Stream Safaris at the center where participants will be able to explore the diverse aquatic life that can be found in freshwater streams using nets, microscopes, and more. At the end of the program, the group will be able to determine the pollution level of the stream based on the aquatic animals captured. Pants and closed-toe shoes that can get wet are recommended as everyone will have the opportunity to get in the water. (Note: if registering online, make sure to register for the correct day and time people are looking to attend as there are two sessions being held.)

