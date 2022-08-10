Learning about freshwater at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - August is National Water Quality Month which is dedicated to making the most of freshwater sources, because having clean water is vital to health, agricultural needs, and the needs of the environment. At the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center, educators will host different programs that will help participants understand just how valuable freshwater sources in upstate NY are.
At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 and at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, educators will lead Stream Safaris at the center where participants will be able to explore the diverse aquatic life that can be found in freshwater streams using nets, microscopes, and more. At the end of the program, the group will be able to determine the pollution level of the stream based on the aquatic animals captured. Pants and closed-toe shoes that can get wet are recommended as everyone will have the opportunity to get in the water. (Note: if registering online, make sure to register for the correct day and time people are looking to attend as there are two sessions being held.)
Lake Ontario’s name comes from Iroquoian language and means “lake of shining waters”. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center, join educators for ‘Our Great Lake’ program and learn all about Lake Ontario, from the history and formation due to glaciers, to modern day usage. Lake Ontario is the most threatened of the great lakes, so the group will discuss what can be done to protect this much needed freshwater source. This program will feature a make-and-take craft and other hands-on activities demonstrating the effects pollution has on freshwater.
These programs are designed for families and youth aged three-18, but nature explorers of all ages are welcome. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. The fee for these programs is only $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free. Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.