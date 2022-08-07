CLAYTON — Author David Kunz walked up to a tent at the antique boat show on Saturday with a beer for the man working behind the table, meeting him for the first time after having emailed back and forth for two years.

“I handed him a beer and he was like, ‘Why are you giving me this?’” Mr. Kunz said, then replying: “I told you I’d bring you a beer.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.