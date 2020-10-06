Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitarist and co-founder of rock supergroup Van Halen, has died after a battle with throat cancer.
He was 65.
Van Halen’s son broke the news in a series of social media posts.
“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” son Wolfgang Van Halen wrote.
“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop,” he wrote.
