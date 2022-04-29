Legoland New York reopens for season with new attractions
Playing with Legos no longer only means watching your kids sprawl out on the floor with a set now that Legoland New York is open for the season.
The Goshen theme park has kicked off its first full season after a COVID-delayed grand opening last year, and new attractions and events are on deck.
Located in the Hudson Valley, and made up of a side-by-side park and Lego-themed hotel, the resort is banking on built-up demand for travel.
The Lego City Water Playground is new this season. There will also be a new eatery, shows and two new stages.
For July 4th festivities, Legoland will host its first “Red, White & Boom” celebration, complete with fireworks. Guests heading to the park next December will get to experience its first annual “Holiday Bricktacular” show.
