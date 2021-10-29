More than five decades after its initial release, The Beatles’ final studio album has made a major comeback to the music charts.
“Let It Be,” which became No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its May 1970 release, has returned to the coveted chart (at No. 5) after a deluxe special edition reissue went on sale Oct. 15.
The “50th Anniversary Edition” of the acclaimed album — yielding the singles “Get Back,” “The Long and Winding Road” and the iconic title track — also hit the top spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.
According to Billboard’s MRC Data, the 12-track reissue earned 55,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 21.
The Fab Four’s 12th studio album spent four weeks atop the Billboard 200 (from June 13 to July 4, 1970-dated charts) and is one of a record 19 No. 1 albums for the groundbreaking English rock band.
Produced by Phil Spector, “Let It Be” last ranked on the Billboard 200 in 2010, when it reached at No. 120.
The reissue arrives on the heels of triple Oscar winning filmmaker Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back,” set to premiere Nov. 25, 26 and 27 exclusively on Disney+.
Providing a glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, the docuseries is culled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over a 21 day-period, originally directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969.
More than 150 hours of unheard audio — which has been locked in a vault for over half a century — has also been restored for Jackson, reportedly the only person in 50 years to have been given access to the treasure trove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.