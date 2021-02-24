LOWVILLE — The local band Undefeated has been nominated for three Kindred Awards.
The faith-based award is presented to individual artists and musical groups, located in the tri-state area — New Jersey, New York and Connecticut — in various genres of music from folk to rap.
Undefeated, which features the talents of siblings Meredith and Christian Dunckel along with Ian Birk, are vying in three categories — Rock Group, Original Christmas Song and Cover Song.
In 2019 they won the Kindred Award for New Group landing them a performance at the award show in June 2020. The group also took first place at the Jewish Community Center’s 2019 Battle of the Bands in Syracuse.
The band performs locally and throughout the northeast with Ms. Dunckel as lead vocalist and on rhythm guitar, her brother on drums and Mr. Birk on bass guitar.
Their music covers a range of genres from contemporary ballads to borderline metal — “that’s where our heart is,” said the band’s vocalist in a previous interview.
“We are all followers of Christ, so of course our music reflects what we believe about life,” said Ms. Dunckel. “Some of our songs are silly, and some have a darker edge to them; just like life.”
The group has written more than 18 songs which make up about 75% of their live performances.
According to the its Facebook page, the band has been influenced by Lacey Sturm, Random Hero, Ledger, Zahna, Wolves at the Gate, Tenth Avenue North, Kardia and Demon Hunter.
“The songs encompass vibes of alternative rock, metal, pop and even classical music,” Anthony Hirsch of Fifth Dimension Records said, “Tasteful tunes that you’ll find yourself singing in your head and the oldest member is only 18! And yet one of the best parts of this group is how humble and charitable they are.
Vocalist, Meredith Dunckel teaches music lessons, all three bandmates are avid members of their local church and community and they even contributed to raising $18,000 for UNICEF performing at the Kids Rock for Kids international online concert last year.”
To vote by Feb. 28 visit the Kindred website at kindredministries.us.
To find out more about Undefeated’s music and videos visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/undefeatedofficialmusic.
