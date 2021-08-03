LOWVILLE — The public has an opportunity to own a piece of the 200th Lewis County Fair. The Lewis County Agricultural Society is auctioning off four of the five original ARCY murals that were created during the 2021 Lewis County Fair.
“We had several people approach us during the fair asking to purchase the murals so the only fair way was to put them up for auction,” said fair board president Doug Hanno.
Ryan Christenson, aka ARCY, is an American graffiti artist and muralist from Connecticut who shares his splashed style large scale street art at many venues using spray paint to capture images. At the Lewis County Fair, he created murals of farm animals.
Mr. Hanno said the fair board decided to keep the Exceptional Cow Mural since it was more symbolic of Lewis County.
Bidding on the four other murals may be made at wdt.me/FairMurals until 8 p.m. Friday.
Up for bid are paintings of a goat, pig, rooster and sheep, each on three 4- by 8-feet plywood panels which are braced in the rear by a frame to elevate the murals 2 feet off the ground.
The winner of the murals will be responsible for removal of the mural by 4 p.m. Aug. 13.
Pickup times will be scheduled with the Lewis County Fair Board at 315-376-8333. ARCY recommends a water based polyurethane applied if the mural is to remain in a permanent exterior location.
Contact Rachel Lisk of the Lewis County Fair Board with questions or to schedule a preview.
