LOWVILLE — During the 200th Lewis County Fair, an artist created five large murals depicting farm animals.
Ryan Christenson, aka ARCY, is an American graffiti artist and muralist from Connecticut who shares his splashed style large scale street art at many venues using spray paint to capture images.
After the fair ended, the question was what to do with the paintings.
“We had several people approach us during the fair asking to purchase the murals so the only fair way was to put them up for auction,” said fair board president Doug Hanno.
The Lewis County Agricultural Society board decided to give the public an opportunity to own a piece of the 200th Lewis County Fair and put the pieces up for bid through an online auction site.
Mr. Hanno said the fair board decided to keep the Exceptional Cow Mural because it was more symbolic of Lewis County.
Up for bid were paintings of a goat, pig, rooster and sheep each on three 4-by-8-feet plywood panels which are braced in the rear by a frame to elevate the murals 2 feet off the ground.
At the close of the auction, the high bid for each of the four murals went to Good Morning Realty with each selling for $500 or more for a total of $2,290 going back into the
Agriculture Society coffers, according to Rachel Lisk, Lewis County Fair manager.
“Good Morning Realty purchased the murals because we wanted to ensure that they remained on display in Lewis County and would continue to be enjoyed by local residents and tourists alike,” said Britt Abbey, broker and owner of real estate agency. “We are donating them to the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, and they are free to choose where they believe their impact can best serve the community and provide color to our streetscapes. We have a long history of supporting the arts in the area, and we were fortunate to have the opportunity to help both the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and Lewis County Agricultural Society with this donation.”
Although at this point, the chamber is unsure what to do with the recent donations, they are seeking public input for suggestions.
Chamber executive director Kristen Aucter created a posting on the organization’s Facebook page to solicit ideas.
Mrs. Aucter said they will brainstorm the ideas from the communities with those from board members to make their decision on where to best display the murals.
“We are extremely appreciative to Good Morning Realty for their donation and commitment to the betterment of the community,” said the chamber director. “These works of art need to be in places for people to enjoy for years to come and we plan to do just that.”
The Facebook posting states that if someone suggests a location which is chosen to place one of the murals, that person will receive a ADK Tug Hill T-shirt. Make your suggestions at www.facebook.com/lewiscountychamberofcommerce.
