LOWVILLE — The Home for the Holidays fundraiser continues from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 25 and 26, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.
Gingerbread houses will be on display at the Lewis County Historical Society, 7552 S. State St. The fundraiser also includes train displays, silent auctions for decorated Christmas trees and wreaths and a chance auction for more than 100 items.
