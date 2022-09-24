LOWVILLE — Throughout the summer, people were encouraged to visit ice cream shops throughout Lewis County from Natural Bridge in the north to Lyons Falls in the south.
Each of the 13 shops throughout the county provided a sticker for the Ice Cream Trail flyer provided by Cornell Cooperative Extension to spotlight the dairy industry product.
The idea for the Ice Cream Trail came from Mellissa M. Spence, CCE sustainable agriculture educator, who worked with Aubree Domagala, a Pratt Northam summer intern, to design the trail map.
According to Ms. Spence, about 360 individuals and families participated, with 160 completed entries submitted. Those garnering at less six stickers could enter into a drawing for two grand prizes.
The Abbey family of Lowville won the Stewart’s Shops make-your-own-sundae party kit, which feeds 50 people and includes three gallons of ice cream, toppings, sprinkles, dishes, spoons, napkins and a scoop.
“It was hard to go to them all,” said Heidi L. Abbey, who said her long-standing favorite ice cream shop was Family Ice Cream, Lowville.
Her daughter, Harper, 10, said her favorite was the ice cream sandwiches from Mary’s Dairy, Lowville, and liked Good Ol’ Wishy’s in Croghan.
Slone E. Abbey, 6, said she liked the twist soft ice cream.
The family plans to invite friends and family to a Buffalo Bills-themed ice cream party with their winnings.
The Lawrence family of Lowville won the Lewis Lanes birthday party for six people complete with bowling, pizza, soda and an ice cream cake.
Kelli J. Lawrence said her children enjoyed collecting the stickers.
“It was a good excuse to get ice cream,” said her son, Benjamin, 11.
Since Benjamin’s birthday is coming up in November, the family decided to use the prize for his birthday party.
“It’s cool,” Ben said, noting they have had parties previously at the local bowling alley but never with friends.
Mrs. Lawrence said the ice cream promotion encouraged them to visit shops they have never been to before such at Treats and Tiques in Natural Bridge instead of just the family’s favorite — Family Ice Cream.
“I didn’t know some of the places had ice cream,” she said.
Caroline, 5, said her favorite ice cream was the soft grape ice cream from Family Ice Cream and Colin, 9, likes their death by chocolate. Ben likes Stewart’s French Toast Roast.
With the success of the inaugural promotion, Ms. Spence said the extension plans to hold the ice cream promotion again next year, adding shops and starting the program earlier in the season.
“Shops said they saw a lot of new faces,” she said, noting the program achieved its goals to increase awareness and gain business along with providing a good family outing.
