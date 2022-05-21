LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Pride Planning Committee will be hosting a Pride Community Picnic on June 5. The event, in its third year, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lewis County Fairgrounds pavilion, 5485 Bostwick St.
The event, a celebration of pride and community in Lewis County, is free and open to the public. ABC 50’s Alex Hazard will emcee the picnic, which will include resource tables, food, games, raffles and a DJ.
“This year’s Lewis County Pride Picnic is an opportunity to show what a warm and inclusive community we have in the heart of Northern New York,” said Hilary F. Avallone, the Q Center program supervisor at ACR Health. “This past year has been tough, with increased isolation from COVID and a divisive national culture. This event serves as a chance for the LGBTQ community and their allies to be visible, share space and pride!”
The Q Center offers a safe space for LGBTQ youths in Northern and Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.
The majority of Pride events are held in June to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City on June 28, 1969, which most historians consider the birth of the modern LGBTQ movement. The uprising ignited a national firestorm that brought new visibility to the struggle for LGBTQ equality.
For more information, contact Cari Knight at cari.grace@gmail.com.
