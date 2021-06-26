Sidebar: Orchestra pairing classic lament with special dedications The Orchestra of Northern New York has performed the lament “Ashokan Farewell” a couple of t…

The Orchestra of Northern New York will help celebrate our independence in more ways than one with its upcoming concerts related to the Fourth of July.

The theme for its concerts at 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson Park, Watertown, and at 8 p.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence Centre Mall, Massena, is “Celebrating Freedom.”

The 198th Army Band Hot A’s will open the festivities at the park at 5 p.m. Welcoming remarks are at 7:30. Fireworks will follow the concert.

For the Massena concert, the band Northbound will perform at 5 p.m. Fireworks will follow the orchestra’s concert.

Cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been dropping and on June 15 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted the state’s pandemic restrictions after 70% of the population received at least one vaccine dose. Events like concerts were given the green light.

“We thought if we were able to have the concerts this summer, that this would certainly be a fitting title for people being able to finally get that freedom to go out and do things,” said ONNY founder, music director and conductor Kenneth B. Andrews. “Of course, it also represents one of our major components that this concert always is, and that’s celebrating our veterans — those who served previously and also who are currently serving in all our branches.”

The concert will also be a celebration of the St. Lawrence River, with the premiere of a piece commissioned for the orchestra: “Song of the St. Lawrence: An Homage to the People of the St. Lawrence River Lowlands” composed by Barb Heller and Gretchen Koehler.

“Song of the St. Lawrence” was commissioned by the Flynn Family Foundation of Thousand Island Park, Wellesley Island. It’s in memory of Clifford and Margaret (“Peg”) Kavanaugh of Syracuse and Thousand Island Park. They were the parents of Mrs. Geraldine E. Flynn of Poquoson, Va., now an octogenarian who grew up in Thousand Island Park and has fond memories of those years.

In June, Mrs. Flynn’s daughter, Ann Flynn, contacted orchestra management about her mother’s request to have a new piece of music composed about the St. Lawrence. Mr. Andrews approached Ms. Heller and Ms. Koehler with the request, and they eagerly took on the project.

On Sept. 3, the musicians spoke with Geraldine about her vision for the piece.

“She talked a lot about her memories growing up in the area and from those conversations, we pulled what we could to incorporate it into the piece,” Ms. Koehler said.

Ms. Koehler is a fiddler with an atlas of musical styles at her fingertips including Irish, French Canadian and “old time.” In 2012, she was inducted into the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame and honored with a Heritage Award from Traditional Arts in Upstate New York. This is her 25th year with the ONNY as a violinist.

Ms. Heller is best known for her role as on-air host for North Country Public Radio in Canton and for her “String Fever” bluegrass show heard at 3 p.m. Thursdays. She’s also a guitarist/songwriter, and has taught hundreds of teens and adults how to play finger style guitar. Ms. Heller’s songs are often about people and life in the north country. She also loves to dig into local history, so the “Song of the St. Lawrence” project was especially treasured by her.

“The topic for me is a perfect fit,” Ms. Heller said. “I love this whole concept of an allegiance to our home, wherever your home is. We all have a very special relationship with our home. And when you’re from the St. Lawrence River lowlands, it’s extra special.”

The lowlands region, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia, is the plain along the St. Lawrence between Québec City in the east and Brockville, Ontario/Morristown, N.Y., in the west.

To bring the region’s history and sounds to life, the song writers took an imaginary trip through history, including time of the Iroquois and early settlers. “Song of the St. Lawrence” is sprinkled with orchestra accents meant to reflect river sounds, ranging from shore birds to freighter horns.

From pensive moments to a Scottish-based “Rock Island Reel,” the approximately 12-minute piece is one of reverence and celebration.

“After the Iroquois, there came the European settlers, and not just from Ireland and France, but from Germany, Italy — from all over Europe and they made the St. Lawrence home,” Mrs. Heller said. “A couple of pieces capture the festive spirit of a night along the river — all the sounds you might hear — from the shore birds to a dance party with singing and fiddling.”

“There’s a sing-along portion of it,” Ms. Koehler said. “There’s a lot of fiddling, some step dancing and some Quebec foot percussion. We were honoring the music of the area through the immigrants.”

Ms. Koehler also incorporated a second reel she wrote, the “Foghorn Reel,” into “Song of the St. Lawrence.”

“That’s a Quebec-based tune,” Ms. Koehler said. “Sometimes a fiddler would play from eight at night to eight in the morning and they would be the only ones playing.”

One of the things that Geraldine Flynn told the songwriters was her memories of being awakened in the middle of the night by the sound of a pair of fog horn blasts, thus the name of the reel.

“I thought, ‘How can we put this into this fiddle tune?’” Ms. Koehler said. “So when you’re listening it’s very obvious in the second part of the tune, that these two blasts represent what it must have sounded like for her to hear that.”

“Song of the St. Lawrence” was orchestrated by Keith Ziemba, a longtime resident of Russell who now resides in California. Mr. Ziemba is a retired music teacher at Edwards-Knox Central School and is an active trumpet player, composer and arranger.

Ms. Heller and Ms. Koehler said it was dynamic to have the orchestra’s arsenal behind them for the project.

“It’s fun to combine these styles,” Ms. Koehler said. “That’s what folk music does, the blending of styles. It’s very natural to have the orchestral sound in the mix as well, because folk musicians love that.”

But perhaps the best sound for the pair was when they were first asked to help create “Song of the St. Lawrence.”

“We’re so honored to be part of this project,” Ms. Koehler said. “I feel a lot of people will hear their stories in this piece — that something will trigger something, brings back memories of their family’s history as well.”

“It’s a thrill of my lifetime,” Ms. Heller said. “I’ve been a folk singer for decades. To be able to be part of this composition, to write the lyrics and sing them with an orchestra behind me is an absolute thrill.”

The details

n WHAT: Orchestra of Northern New York presents “Celebrating Freedom” concerts.

n WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson Park, Watertown, and at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lawrence Centre Mall, Massena. Opening festivities begin at 5 p.m. at the park and at 5:30 p.m. at the mall. Fireworks are scheduled to conclude the evenings.

n OF NOTE: The orchestra will premier the commissioned work, “Song of the St. Lawrence: A Homage to the People of the St. Lawrence River Lowlands” at both concerts. Also featured will be selections from Jay Ungar’s “Harvest Suite” a salute to veterans and Peter I. Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” At the park, it will be paired with Howitzers provided courtesy of the 10th Mountain Division.

n ADMISSION: No charge.

n RAIN DATE: July 8 — fireworks only for Watertown. For Massena, the concert would move inside to the mall’s sports complex.