Friends of Flower Memorial Library are seeking donations throughout the summer and fall for their annual book sale, which will begin Saturday, Oct. 26. Sorters are looking for books in good condition. The sale will run for 12 days.
Novels, paperbacks, nonfiction, children’s books, compact discs, audiobooks and DVDs are needed. Contributions may be left at the library, 229 Washington St., Watertown, during regular library hours Monday through Friday. Books are not accepted on weekends.
