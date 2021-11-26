PULASKI – Tiffany Hax Craig has been coordinating Light Up Pulaski for five years and in a recent interview was glad to inform people of the area that this year, on Sunday, Dec. 5, Light Up Pulaski is going to more like what they’re used to seeing at an event that’s been going on for decades.
“We’re happy that we were able to bring it back closer to its original events schedule than last year,” she said. “Last year we wanted to keep the joy of Christmas, but we were limited in our options. This year, we’re able to really kind of meet in the middle between its original event and still keeping things safe and healthy and uncrowded.”
Santa will come down Main Street at 12:15 p.m. on a fire truck and end up at Ringgold fire station, and there will be pictures (take your own photo) and visits with Santa.
“Last year we had to have Santa in the park,” Hax Craig said, “because the COVID restrictions were a lot stricter, but we were able to move everything back inside this year.”
There will also be raffles held at the fire station for an L.L. Bean snow tube and a family fun pack of local activities.
The Lions Club will be in the park serving free hot dogs and cocoa provided by Tops Market.
There will be a craft vendor fair at the Masonic Temple from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The Library will be there giving away books and ornaments to make.
The Friends of the Pulaski Library will be hosting a $125, $75, and $50 gas card raffle fundraiser at the Masonic Temple from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The trees in the park will be lit at 4 p.m. following the lighting of the Memory Tree.
School children will be making ornaments to decorate those trees.
A craft fair of handmade, local items can be found at Bridge St. Makers along with a Christmas photo booth.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center will be open from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. with make and take ornaments for children of all ages.
There will be a coloring contest that the kids can enter for grades Kindergarten through fifth.
There will be games and a book give away at the Park United Methodist church.
And the Make Sense Christmas Shop will be open.
Many of the vendors and events start at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.