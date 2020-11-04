Light Up Pulaski Dec. 6

PULASKI - On Sunday, Dec. 6 Light Up Pulaski will kick off the Christmas season.
At 4 p.m. in the south park a memorial service will be held to remember departed loved ones listed on the Memory Tree.
To pay tribute to the memory of a loved one on the tree, send contributions made payable to the Memory Tree to Charlotte DeGaetano, 424 Albion Cross Road, Pulaski, NY 13142.
All money collected is given to the local food pantries.
