Cyler J. Churchill removes old paint and sealer from the concrete floor at the base of Tibbetts Point Lighthouse in Cape Vincent on July 29. The paint will be replaced with epoxy coating as part of a restoration. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Owner Cale S. Churchill, of Churchill & Son Contracting, center, mixes paint as he and his crew continue restoration work inside Tibbetts Point Lighthouse in Cape Vincent on July 29. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
High wattage bulbs still in operation are seen through the Fresnel lens at the top of Tibbetts Point Lighthouse on Lake Ontario in Cape Vincent on July 29. The lighthouse is undergoing interior restorations. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Looking northwest across Lake Ontario on July 29 from the top of Tibbetts Point Lighthouse, which is undergoing interior restorations in Cape Vincent. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Looking northwest across Lake Ontario from the top of Tibbetts Point Lighthouse in Cape Vincent on July 29. The lighthouse is undergoing interior restorations. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A timetable hangs in the base of Tibbetts Point Lighthouse on Lake Ontario in Cape Vincent on July 29. The lighthouse is undergoing interior restoration. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Owen B. Johnson paints the inset window trim inside Tibbetts Point Lighthouse on July 29 as part of ongoing restoration work by Churchill & Son Contracting. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Looking north at County Road 6, toward Canada and the St. Lawrence River, from the top of Tibbetts Point Lighthouse on Lake Ontario in Cape Vincent. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
The fourth-order Fresnel lens, approximately 29 inches tall, is still in use at the top of Tibbetts Point Lighthouse on Lake Ontario. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A May 14, 2004, Watertown Daily Times clipping of a photo taken the previous day by former staff photographer Amanda Voisard.
CAPE VINCENT — Not unlike a fog horn across the lake, the drone of construction work echoing from the base of the Tibbetts Point Lighthouse draws visitors to inquire about access to the top.
“We’ll get knocks on the door and just have to turn people away,” said Cale S. Churchill, owner of Churchill & Son Contracting.
As part of the Tibbetts Point Lighthouse Historical Society’s efforts to maintain the grounds, the lighthouse tower is undergoing a full interior restoration, last completed in 2007 by the same contractor, Churchill & Son, which also restored the tower exterior last fall.
But all this allure of activity begs the question, “Can we go to the top?”
To which the answer has always been and — hopefully — always will be “no.”
“The best way to appreciate the history of the lighthouse is to look up and see that light glowing at the top,” said Michael Cougler, president of the Tibbetts Point Lighthouse Historical Society.
This season, Tibbetts Point has already welcomed 4,165 visitors since opening Memorial Day weekend, and that’s just counting those who signed the catalog in the gift shop.
The lighthouse, built in 1827, serves as a key tourism spot for the village of Cape Vincent, and it remains fully operational for navigation across Lake Ontario to the St. Lawrence River with its lightbulbs and Fresnel lens maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard. The agency vacated the property and automated the light in 1981.
The Coast Guard’s Aids to Navigation Team, or ANT, made its annual trip from its Buffalo station to Tibbetts Point in early May to check on the lamp’s integrity. In between visits, the four-sided automatic lamp changer ensures the beacon is never dimmed.
“If the current lightbulbs are no longer available and it’s replaced with an LED, the Fresnel lens would be taken down and placed in the gift shop as a museum piece. It would be a shame,” Mr. Cougler said.
Apart from that light glowing at the top, the historical society and the town of Cape Vincent are responsible for funding all other maintenance of the tower, grounds and surrounding historical buildings.
Being on the National Register of Historic Places, it all must be maintained in a historically accurate way. The same materials and methods must be applied as they would have in the year the building was constructed, which makes maintenance very costly; specialized labor must be found and historically accurate materials must be used to make repairs.
But just as restoration work is meant to maintain history in the present day, protecting that lamp is just as key to keeping Tibbetts’ place in history — shining brightly where the lake and river meet.
