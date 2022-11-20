Lights on the River will return for its 13th year this December with all donations benefiting local food pantries around St. Lawrence County.
The annual light display will begin on Dec. 17 and run until Dec. 23 at the Lisbon Beach and Campground.
“It’s a holiday festival with lights and designs that are designed by local organizations and families, all to benefit local food pantries,” said Lights on the River Co-Founder and President Scott Wilhelm. “This year we are benefitting 17 local food pantries in 14 different communities.”
There is no admission fee but guests are welcome to give a donation of any kind including monetary donations or food donations.
Over the years, Lights on the River has been able to donate over $180,000 to local food pantries including Canton Neighborhood Center, Church and Community Program, Gouverneur Neighborhood Center, Lisbon Food Pantry, Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center, and more.
“As you go through you get to see things like Santa or listen to the carolers,” said Mr. Wilhelm. “At the end of the event, we get to help the food pantries and just seeing the folks at the pantries and seeing how welcoming they are and seeing how the community came together to help them is special.”
On the weekends, the event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. and on the weekdays the event will go from 5 to 8 p.m..
“It’s magical,” said Mr. Wilhelm. “The event is great and is such a wonderful feeling with the holidays and it benefits our communities in ways that most folks don’t see and it makes it even more magical that way.”
For those interested in putting up a display, contact Mr. Wilhelm at scott@lightsontheriver.org or can do so through the website, lightsontheriver.org.
