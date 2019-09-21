CENTRAL SQUARE - The Lioness Club of Central Square’s 36th Annual Apple Festival will be held at the Brewerton Speedway in Central Square. Opening night features rides and some food items from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 with one price ride bracelets available, and a $5 off coupon available at Central Square School District schools, local businesses and on Facebook. The full festival is from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The Brewerton Speedway entrance will remain closed this year, and there is no parking allowed on Route 11. All vehicles and pedestrians are asked to proceed to the CNY Raceway Park entrance at 154 US Route 11, just north of the Brewerton bridge. Admission is just $5 per car, truck, motorcycle, busload or pedestrian group.
Parking is free, and golf cart shuttles are sponsored by the locally owned Taco Bell and volunteer drivers. Parking shuttle trams from the parking area will also be provided.
The Brewerton Speedway has upgraded their facility with hard surface millings, so the festival grounds will be more wheelchair and stroller friendly.
This family oriented event has attracted 25,000 people in recent years. This year’s festivities include approximately 275 crafters, vendors, non-profit organizations, demonstrations and entertainment choices, pony rides, a wide variety of apples and apple products, along with lots of new and unique food choices plus midway amusement rides.
The festivities will kick off on Saturday with a performance of the national anthem by Jeremy Bobak at the Lyons Dentistry stage. Among the other events for this year is the Sixth Annual Miss Apple Festival competition. This will be a local event this year, and will include different age categories. Other scheduled contests include the apple pie baking contest and the scarecrow contest. Scarecrow contest entry is free, and individual, family and group entries are encouraged. Details of all contests and events are on their Facebook page and website.
Food choices will include some new items, and many old favorites. Squishy’s BBQ & Catering will bring their pulled pork sundae, brisket and pulled pork fries and nachos. City Dawgz will feature sausage and meatball sandwiches. Pascarelli’s Catering and Bakery will bring ravioli, pizza and more. The Central Square Masonic Temple will have barbecue chicken, salt potatoes, ribs and corn on the cob. Red Storm will have a wide array of items including their specialty taco in a bag, breakfast sandwiches, grilled cheese or grilled ham and cheese sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, chili and nachos. Chicken tenders and a variety of festival foods will be available from Barlow Concessions, fried veggies and an array of fries will be at The Spud Shack, TJS will return with their Philly cheese steak.
Don’t miss out on the traditional “festival” foods that will be on the midway and main crafter field, there are a variety of homemade goodies including cheese filled pepperoni, maple products, baklava, fruit breads, cupcakes, cookies and bread, freshly roasted nuts, fried dough and kettle corn, fudges, peanut brittle, toffee and more.
Apple cider and a wide variety of apples, pears and jams will be available from Fruit Valley Orchard. Fresh apple pies will be available from the Brewerton United Methodist Church. Apple crisp trays are $5 from the West Monroe United Methodist Church, and the Cicero Methodist Church is returning with their official NYS apple muffins and cider! Hot apple dumplings will be offered by Mayer Concessions, and FloJo’s will offer a mini donut food cart, apple iced tea and apple caramel iced coffee. Remember to save room for everyone’s favorite, the apple fritters from the Central Square Lions Club. They will have two fryers running on Saturday and Sunday, so the fritters are always hot and fresh from the vat!
A midway full of amusement rides, games and food is provided by Playland Amusements. Friday night only, they will have unlimited ride wrist bands available from 5–9 p.m., with $5 off coupons available on their Facebook page and at local schools and businesses.
The Lyons Dentistry Stage is packed with entertainment! Jammin’ Beats DJ will be there on Saturday and Sunday to emcee the wide variety of festivities, dance and martial arts demonstrations, including Curls the Clown with animal balloons, the Miss and Little Miss Apple Festival pageants, Central Square Gymnastics, the City of Syracuse Highlanders Pipe Band, apple pie baking and scarecrow making contests. New this year, Miss Apple Festival Alex Sprague and Girl Scout Troop 10871 will host a fashion show featuring Adaptive Wear.
On Sunday they will have the Little Miss Apple Festival pageant, a special performance by the Mexico Brass Band, a demonstration by Dance Craze and a performance by the Central Square Community Choir.
Live entertainment is at the Reymore Chevrolet Stage, and features “Dirt Road Duo” on Saturday from 1–5 p.m., and “Jam Theory” on Sunday from noon–4 p.m. The Reymore Chevrolet Stage will also host wood carving demonstrations and an auction by Timber Art Gallery, a wool spinning demonstration and a children’s book reading by the Central Square Library.
The event is hosted and sponsored by the Lioness Club of Central Square, a service organization staffed by local volunteers. The Lioness Club have many local charitable activities that benefit a wide array of people and organizations, including the sight and hearing impaired, local food pantries, libraries, families in need and the emergency community serving the North Shore of Oneida Lake and Southern Oswego and Northern Onondaga counties. All of the money earned by the Lioness Club from this event is donated back into local communities, and nonprofit participants utilize their profits to enhance their own organizational missions.
For more information on the event contact Ellen Ellison Sykes at 315-675-8232, or email at info@centralsquareapplefestival.com. People can also find a complete schedule of events, contests and ride coupons at www.facebook.com/CentralSquareAppleFestival or on the website at www.centralsquareapplefestival.com
