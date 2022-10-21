Lions Clubs prepare for holiday parade

Voyageurs wave to the crowd lining Ogdensburg’s State Street on Nov. 20, 2021, during the annual Lions Club Light Up The Night Parade. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg and Lisbon Lions Clubs will be hosting their annual Light Up the Night Holiday Parade, an event that began in 2011, to kick off the holiday season on Nov. 19.

The Ogdensburg City Council unanimously voted to approve this year’s parade route during its meeting on Oct. 10.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.