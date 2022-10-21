OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg and Lisbon Lions Clubs will be hosting their annual Light Up the Night Holiday Parade, an event that began in 2011, to kick off the holiday season on Nov. 19.
The Ogdensburg City Council unanimously voted to approve this year’s parade route during its meeting on Oct. 10.
The parade will begin at Ogdensburg Free Academy and travel north on State Street down to Morrisette Park. Before the parade there will be a craft show and fireworks at Morrisette Park to follow the parade.
“From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there’s a Thanksgiving Craft Show at Ogdensburg Free Academy put on by the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival and the Frederic Remington Art Museum,” said Ogdensburg Lions Club director Rhonda Roethel. “Right now they have around 50 vendors but they are looking for more.”
Following the craft show, at 5 p.m. the parade will be staged at OFA and will begin at 6 p.m.
“After the parade is done, the Ogdensburg Pride and Beautification commission is going to light up their holiday display at the park,” Ms. Roethel said. “There is also going to be a huge firework show at the park sponsored by the Seaway Festival and the city of Ogdensburg.”
Anyone interested in submitting a float to the parade can get an application at River Rat Designs in Ogdensburg during their regular business hours or can contact Laurel Roethel at 315-393-4770.
“Every year the attendance of the parade keeps growing,” Ms. Roethel said. “Last year there were thousands of people, it’s really become a tradition for a lot of people. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season. You can come, spend the whole day here and end the day with a big firework show.”
