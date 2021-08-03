LISBON — Lisbon Hepburn Library is offering a variety of summer programs for the community, both virtual and in person.
The library will be offering a virtual story time every Wednesday at 9 a.m. ending on Aug. 21. They are pre-recorded and uploaded on their Facebook page. The books read at storytime are picture books and follow an animal theme that are suitable for kids ages three to six.
They also have a story walk that is outside and goes around the property. Each page of the story is laminated on a wooden stake. You can go and visit that every single day. It’s up seven days a week and available 24-7.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., another video will be uploaded to the library’s Facebook page featuring their take and make crafts.
The take and make packets are available for pickup throughout the week starting on Mondays at 3 p.m. There are 50 packets available for preschool and elementary kids and 20 packets available for tweens and teens.
On Monday afternoons, Lisbon Hepburn Library Director Michelle McLagan reads stories in the community room of the library for those who want to come into the library. On Wednesday afternoons, its board game time and Friday afternoon Legos are the toy of choice.
The library is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 5 p.m.
