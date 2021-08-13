LISBON — Lisbon will be holding their 90th annual homecoming celebration from Aug. 20-22.
The celebration will begin on Friday, Aug. 20 with town-wide garage sales and end with a dance at the American Legion featuring music by Pure Country.
“The Lisbon Depot Museum will be open for visitors starting Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” said Lisbon Historian Nancy LaFaver in a prepared statement. “Kenny Friedel will be set up in the parking lot with his miniature train for children to ride on. If all goes as planned there will be a real locomotive parked at the station as in the past. I will be hosting my annual Historic Hamlet of Lisbon Walk and Talk at the same time.”
The Historic Hamlet of Lisbon Walk and Talk will begin at 6 p.m. at the town hall with a special presentation and tour of the newly remodeled building.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, the town-wide garage sales will continue as well as a 5K held by the Lisbon Wesleyan Church, a craft show and book sale at the Lisbon Hepburn Library, a parade, a chicken barbecue at the fire station and more.
“The fireman’s field event is really the big event after the parade,” said Lisbon Homecoming Committee Member Krista Larock Wells. “We’ll have some food vendors down there and River Mist Wine vendors as well. There will be a petting zoo and bouncy houses for the kids. There will be two different bands playing music and a firework show at dusk.”
The Lisbon Depot Museum will also be open on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mini train rides, a real locomotive, museum tours, and music entertainment performed by Jaynie Trudell.
Lisbon’s homecoming celebration will end on Sunday, Aug. 22 with continued garage sales and a coffee hour at the Grace Presberterian Church from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
“It gives the community an opportunity to come together and see each other after having to be apart for over a year because of COVID,” said Larock Wells. “Lisbon is a small community so it’s nice to have an event where people can see each other and see people that they care about but necessarily don’t see everyday.”
Homecoming T-shirts are available at the Lisbon Hepburn Library and the Lisbon Town Clerk’s office for $15 each.
