Lisbon’s Brooke Reed had the opportunity to perform the coin toss at the New York Giants/Carolina Panthers game Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Reed was invited down to the field by Pepsi’s Sports Management Team. Reed is pictured with NFL official Ronald Torbert prior to the coin toss. The Giants won 19-16 and are now 2-0 on the season, the first time the team has done that since the 2016 season. Provided photo

