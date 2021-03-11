Little Theatre of Watertown hosting auditions for ‘Women of Lockerbie’

WATERTOWN — Auditions are due at noon Saturday for the online performance of “The Women of Lockerbie” that will be produced by Little Theatre of Watertown.
The cast consists of five women and two men.
Actors must perform and record a one-to-two-minute dramatic monologue and email it kristiefarr@ircsd.org.
Rehearsals begin next week and the show will be available online May 14 to May 22. Kristie L. Farr will direct.
“The Women of Lockerbie,” written by Deborah Brevoort, concerns a mother from New Jersey who roams the hills of Lockerbie Scotland, looking for her son’s remains that were lost in the crash of Pan Am 103. She meets the women of Lockerbie, who are fighting the U.S. government to obtain the clothing of the victims found in the plane’s wreckage. The women, determined to convert an act of hatred into an act of love, want to wash the clothes of the dead and return them to the victim’s families.
Those who are interested in auditioning must submit a form found online at littletheatreofwatertown.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.