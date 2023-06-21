WATERTOWN — Little Theatre of Watertown will present a one-act play showcase, “Oddities and Mysteries,” on Friday and Saturday featuring a collection of one-act plays written by local and nationally known playwrights.
The show is at 7 p.m. in the Francis X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Coffeen Street.
The featured plays:
■ “Man on TV” by Craig Thornton.
A middle aged/older couple is watching TV in their bedroom. As the anchorman tells them how everything is bad for them, what things they need to do to save money or tips on how to live a better life, they rapidly spiral from genuine concern into a hysterical panic.
■ “Sorry Wrong Number” by Lucille Fletcher.
A mystery thriller tale of a neurotic invalid, whose only contact with the outside world is her phone. Over this, one night, because of a crossed wire, she hears plans for a murder, which turns out to be her own.
■ “Intervention” by Anne Washburn.
A group of friends gather to stage an intervention for their pal, Laura. When she shows up late the group has hours to run the scenario through their heads and come up with a dozen ways that they could run the intervention—using everything from body snatchers to voodoo dolls.
■ “What’s Inside The Eiffel Tower Coffee Mug” by Tara Meddaugh.
On their 10th wedding anniversary, Rebecca finally reveals to Henry a secret collection she has been hoarding. But what Henry sees inside his souvenir coffee mugs may change their marriage forever.
■ “An Experiment” by Brent Holland.
Five confused participants in a fantasy world wake up with no memory of their past life with only a one-word personality descriptor written in type on their shirts. The doctor explains that each is here willingly, and that they are all being compensated for their participation in a research study. Once the experiment begins and they find out that to lose is to die, all five do what they must to survive the experiment.
■ “Subterranean Homesick Blues Again” by Dennis J. Reardon.
A young tour guide decides to mess with the minds of two bickering couples that come to visit famous caverns. Is everything as it seems as they go under the surface?
Tickets for the show are $15 general admission, $12 for members of the military and senior citizens and $10 for Little Theatre members and students. Tickets are available at littletheatreofwatertown.com and will also be sold at the door.
