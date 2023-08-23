SACKETS HARBOR — Little Theatre of Watertown will be performing “The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play,” adapted by Joe Landry with music by Kevin Connors today, Friday and Saturday at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom, 103 W. Main St. All show times are at 7 p.m.
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved classic comes to life as a 1940s’ radio broadcast in this spirited adaptation of “The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play. An ensemble brings more than two dozen characters from the novel to the stage of the WBFR radio station for a live broadcast, punctuated by 40s-era commercials.
“We encourage the audience to get into the spirit and come dressed in 1940s attire,” Little Theatre spokeswoman Anita Prather Harvell said in a news release.
“Even though the story is familiar, we’re (along with co-director Lynnea Calender) doing things a little differently in this show, so I really hope people make it out to see our take on the American classic,” co-director Ian Corbett said.
Tickets are available online at littletheatreofwatertown.com or at the door. General admission is $15; military and senior citizens, $12 and Little Theatre of Watertown members and students, $10.
