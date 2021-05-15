WATERTOWN — Because of its online format, the latest production from Little Theatre of Watertown is opening up avenues for some of its participants that would not have been possible otherwise.
For example, one of the main characters was recorded in her role from her home in Portland, Ore. The drama also provided an opportunity for a veteran, award-winning high school drama instructor to direct her first show for Little Theatre.
“I’ve always wanted to get involved in the theaters of Watertown, but I live in Gouverneur,” said Kristie L. Farr, theater department chairwoman at Indian River Central School and vice president of the New York State Theatre Education Association. “It’s a little far for me to drive for daily rehearsals. This kind of seemed like the best of both worlds — being able to direct the show that’s my favorite show, and introduce it to Little Theatre. And because it’s virtual, it was an easy decision to make to be able to direct it this way.”
The play, “The Women of Lockerbie” by Deborah Brevoort, is based on true events surrounding the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in December of 1988.
“The whole play does touch home because of the amount of SU students who were on that plane,” Mrs. Farr said.
Pan AM Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, after taking off from London. All 259 people on board were killed, as were 11 people on the ground. Thirty five victims were Syracuse University students.
In November 1991, the U.S. and Scotland simultaneously indicted two Libyan intelligence operatives for planting the bomb. According to the FBI, the Libyan government later formally accepted responsibility for the bombing, agreeing to pay nearly $3 billion to the victims’ families.
The play concerns a mother from New Jersey who roams the hills of Lockerbie, looking for her son’s remains that were lost in the crash. She meets the women of Lockerbie, who are fighting the U.S. government to obtain the clothing of the victims found in the plane’s wreckage. The women, determined to convert an act of hatred into an act of love, want to wash the clothes of the dead and return them to the victim’s families.
Emily N. Smith, a 2005 graduate of IRCS, plays Olive, one of the women of Lockerbie.
Ms. Smith was able to film her role for the show from her home in Portland, Ore.
“Olive is kind of like their ringleader of sorts,” Ms. Smith said. “Not to give away plot points, but Olive and the other female protagonist, Natalie, have a lot in common, but not revealed until the end. The show kind of explores how everyone handles loss and grief. My character’s arc is kind of the reverse of Natalie, from America.”
Ms. Smith has been in several Little Theatre and Watertown Lyric Theater production, but moved away in 2013. In Portland, she works as a social worker but also has been cast in professional productions and community theater shows.
“I’m familiar with the film world, in addition to stage, but this was its own monster to tackle,” Ms. Smith said. “The biggest challenge is not being able to see your fellow actor.”
A software program, OBS Studio, allowed the actors to perform their roles remotely following rehearsals on Zoom.
“When you use OBS in conjunction with Skype, it treats every person’s individual computer as an individual live camera input,” explained Amanda Morrison, arts in education coordinator, fine arts teachers assistant and theater manager at IRCS. “So it’s like me having 10 different video cameras in 10 different places that I can kind of control from my house.”
Ms. Morrison was also able control the size of the actors and their placement on the screen and make it look like they’re in a mountainside or other locations. But it wasn’t a smooth task, as she had to make her own tweaks to make it all work.
“Virtual theater was definitely not one of those purposes this program when it was created for,” she said. “The software is usually used by game streamers or places that needed to do a live stream feed and maybe switch between a couple cameras or switch between a couple different backdrops. ‘Lockerbie’ is probably one of the smallest amounts of scenes I’ve had for a show but it had about 40 scenes that I had to swap between with all these camera inputs.”
“During the Zoom rehearsals before we got into Skype with the software, we were able to at least see each other on the screen,” Ms. Smith said. “But it’s difficult because the show is such an emotional piece and it has so many highs and lows. I think we did a phenomenal job on finding that emotion and delivering it to our cameras.”
Mrs. Farr said she’s directed about six virtual shows since last spring. She directed “The Women of Lockerbie” at IRCS in 2009.
“This is one of the most powerful stories or plays that I feel has been written,” she said.
Main themes are about forgiveness and hope, Mrs. Farr said.
“Just the idea that out of tragedies things can happen and hope can spring,” she said. “That was really my goal in choosing this production during this time when we’re all so affected by COVID. It’s not the same type of tragedy as Pan Am, but certainly, a lot of us feel isolated and a lot of us have lost family members to COVID. There’s that connection to reaching out and trying to find hope, and trying to find something positive, which is what these women did.”
“It’s a beautiful story,” Ms. Smith said. “It explores the different ways people approach disasters.”
