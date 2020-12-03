WATERTOWN — Little Theatre of Watertown is producing a read-aloud video series for children, “Bedtime Stories — Holiday Edition.”
The series will be available over a period of three weeks, for a total of eight stories.
“I was lucky enough to have been read to as a child, which really developed my love of reading,” Little Theatre board member Laura Oakes said in a news release. “When the Little Theatre of Watertown project committee brainstormed project ideas, producing bedtime stories in character seemed like a perfect fit for our organization. I hope that families watch together and see the care put into telling each story.”
The series begins at 6:30 pm Thursday (today) and concludes on Dec. 31. Videos will stream on Little Theatre of Watertown’s YouTube channel at rb.gy/arudev free of charge; however, donations will be gratefully appreciated.
The books in the series:
Thursday: “The Day Santa Stopped Believing in Harold,” by Maureen Fergus.
Sunday: “How Santa, Rudolph and Cedric the Camel Saved Christmas,” by Robyn Galloway
Dec. 10: “Hanukkah Bear” by Eric A. Kimmel
Dec 13: “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” by Charles M. Schulz.
Dec. 17: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” by Dr. Seuss.
Dec. 20: “The Littlest Elf,” by Brandi Dougherty.
Dec. 24: “A Visit From St. Nicholas”/“The Night Before Christmas,” by Clement C. Moore.
Dec. 27: Li’l Rabbit’s Kwanzaa,” by Donna L. Washington.
