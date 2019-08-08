Little Theatre of Watertown is bringing back a show that in 2016 and 2017 attracted enthusiastic summer crowds to area parks.
And looking ahead to fall, the theater group also seeks performers through auditions for a popular Christmas tale.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Clayton Opera House, 403 Riverside Drive.
Directed by Amanda Morrison, the play stars Terry Burgess, Shane Dalaba and Jaime Weinberg.
The play follows three ambitious actors as they attempt to perform all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in 97 minutes. Audiences will be entertained by the ensuing madcap comedy as it becomes increasingly apparent that the actors have no idea what they are doing. The show is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through the Clayton Opera House Box Office either online, in person or via phone at 315-686-2200. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
‘CAROL’ AUDITIONS
Little Theatre will host auditions for Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” Aug. 15 and 16 for youngsters and Aug. 21 and 22 for adults. All auditions are at Dulles State Office Building Theater, 317 Washington St., Watertown.
For youth in kindergarten through 12th grade, there are roles for seven girls and seven boys. Auditions are 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 and 16, with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. both days. A pre-registration form at wdt.me/youthaud should be completed.
Youth auditioners need only attend one session and will be asked to participate for the two hours in theater games and to read from the script.
No pre-registration is needed for adults. There are roles for 13 women and 15 men. Auditions are 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22 with callbacks 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 24. Adult auditioners need only to attend one audition session and will be asked to read from the script.
Little Theatre of Watertown will stage “A Christmas Carol” on Nov. 6, 7, 8 and 9. April Bennett will direct.
For more information, contact the theater group at lt@littletheatrewatertown.com, message them on Facebook, or call 315-775-8348.
