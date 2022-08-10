WATERTOWN — It was a grim weekend development for Little Theatre of Watertown relating to its upcoming, freewheeling production of Brothers Grimm tales, but the shows will go on as scheduled.
“We can still do the show, but it was like, ‘You’ve got to be freakin’ kidding me,’” said Amanda Morrison, director of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” after discovering the theater troupe was a crime victim.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” by Don Zolidis, will be staged at 6 tonight, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the pavilion at Blackwater Campgrounds, 1605 Huntington St.
Little Theatre of Watertown was storing its costumes and stage props for the show at a cabin at the campground. On Sunday, Watertown City Police charged a homeless man with two felonies, accusing him of breaking into the cabin and damaging the troupe’s property — costumes and props. The campground is owned by Thomas W. O’Riley.
On Monday morning, Ms. Morrison was scrambling to find new costumes for the Grimm “Spectaculathon,” which turns tales from the Brothers Grimm on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking show, where two narrators and several actors attempt to combine all 209 Grimm stories ranging from classics like “Snow White,” “Cinderella,” “Hansel and Gretel” to more bizarre, obscure stories like “The Devil’s Grandmother” and “The Girl Without Hands.”
“I’m scrounging around Indian River and other theater companies to replace some of the stuff we had to throw out that we couldn’t get fast enough to replace,” Ms. Morrison, K-5 visual art and extracurricular teacher at Indian River Central School District, said.
She’s confident that Little Theatre will be ready for opening night.
“The cast is having a lot of fun, and we want the audience to come and share that fun,” she said.
Audience members should bring a lawn chair or a blanket, along with a picnic meal if desired. However, BK’s Smokehouse & Catering will have a food truck on site for people to purchase dinners. A portion of food sales will be donated to Little Theatre.
The show is two acts, with an intermission.
“It’s people playing multiple parts, quickly switching in and out, and the script is also hilarious,” Ms. Morrison said. “It’s just going to be a fun day, and we’re just excited to bring theater back in a larger scale.”
In April, Little Theatre of Watertown staged “3 Guys in Drag Selling Their Stuff” for two shows — its first in front of an audience since the beginning of the pandemic.
Ms. Morrison said the “Grimm” production is family friendly.
“It’s done in such a comedic way, where as much as they say it’s not like a Disney movie, it is kind of like a Disney movie,” Ms. Morrison said. “There are some adult jokes that kids won’t get.”
There’s also Disney-like “comedic injury,” she added.
“If Mufasa can die in ‘The Lion King’ and still be a kid’s movie, this is way less serious than that,” Ms. Morrison said.
Cast member Isa Lovain said the show is a “hilarious and refreshing twist” on the fairy tales that everyone knows by heart.
“Our cast is so talented and funny, and being in the show has been such a fun experience. The play is great for people of all ages, and is the perfect way to cap off the summer,” Ms. Lovain said.
THE DETAILS
WHAT: Little Theatre of Watertown staging “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” for four shows.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Blackwater Campgrounds, 1605 Huntington St., Watertown.
COST: $15 general admission; $12 for senior citizens age 65 and over and for members of the military and $10 for Little Theatre members and for students age 18 and under.
OF NOTE: Guests are encouraged to bring a chair, blanket and picnic if desired. BKs Smokehouse & Catering will be on hand with food and drink for sale with a portion of sales donated to Little Theatre .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.