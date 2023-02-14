WEST CARTHAGE — Live from New York it’s Bek Zehr on “Saturday Night Live.”
Mx. Zehr was part of the 30-person choir that preformed “Gloria” with Sam Smith live on SNL Jan. 28. The choir members, wearing hooded, black-sparkled monk’s robes, sang most of the lyrics at the beginning of the song.
Actress Sharon Stone made a special guest appearance lying still in a shimmering gold gown before the choir throughout most of the song. Then when Smith began signing, Ms. Stone sat up and at the end of the song turned to the audience grinning.
Mx. Zehr, a Carthage Central graduate, is now a graduate student at Longy School of Music of Bard College working on a master’s degree. They learned from a grad school colleague that choral director Buck McDaniels was organizing a choir for the musical guest’s live performance.
“I couldn’t believe this was a possible opportunity so I had to apply for it immediately to see what would come of it,” Mx. Zehr said.
They described the experience as both challenging and incredibly fun.
“Sam Smith has a very powerful and calming atmosphere about them,” Mx. Zehr said. “Their vocals are incredibly soulful and rich. Sam was so kind to all of us and very complimentary towards all the work we had done before rehearsing with them. Sam’s costumes and presentation were so creative and open that it really established an environment of exploration and welcome. It was really wonderful and beautiful to meet Sam and perform with them even just for a moment in time.”
As far as meeting the actress of “Casino,” “Basic Instinct” and “Total Recall” fame it was only a brief encounter.
“We only met Sharon Stone on Saturday at the dress rehearsal,” Mx. Zehr said. “At our earlier rehearsals we had someone filling in for her. She definitely had a clear creative image of how to present herself and her role in the song. Sharon also was very complimentary of the choir, at one point saying she felt like she was surrounded by angels and blown away by our sound.”
There was a week of daily rehearsals to prepare and fine tune the performance.
“There were three days of rehearsal where the choir got together to learn/sharpen our ensemble before meeting Sam’s team and singing with Sam themselves,” said Mx. Zehr.
They said one of the challenges was having to wear robe hoods and wearing an earpiece which prevented the choir members from hearing each other properly.
“As we rehearsed more, we all learned to adjust to the obstacles,” the alto vocalist said.
Mx. Zehr said they learned quite a few lessons about professionalism and what goes into creating a finished production.
“There were many moments where our choral director or the audio or film production crew would point out intonation issues, dynamic mistakes — in the production environment, comments like this are not meant to be a personal attack but rather a necessary communication to clean something up in order to make the final product as incredible as possible,” they said.
The final two days of rehearsal were held in Studio 8-H in the NBC building where Saturday Night Live is filmed.
“Each time we ran the piece, it had to be 100%,” the vocal performance major said. “100% dynamics, articulation, support, emotion — It was definitely exhausting at some points, but we needed to rehearsal at that level in order to help the crew — cameras, audio, costumes, lights, set — know what adjustments needed to be made for the performance to be ready for live TV.”
Mx. Zehr said they were impressed by what goes on behind the scenes of the late-night television show.
“I was particularly impressed by the huge crew that works at SNL and how each person is incredibly important for this live TV production,” they said. “There were systems in place to ensure that each department was in charge of its own area of expertise — lots of different crews had to communicate with each other to solve any issues or make the product even better.”
Looking to have a career in performance art, they said this experience helped them to realize how versatile musicians — including vocalists — really are in our current society.
“When we think of ‘singers,’ most people think of either a classical singer or a pop star,” they said. “However, there are so many other roles, job and projects that need musicians. Working in such a high-stakes professional environment has prepared me for what other jobs and projects might look like, and what they will require of me as a musician.”
Mx. Zehr is in their first year of a two-year master of music program at the Cambridge, Mass., college.
“At Longy I’m able to pick my own path of study, essentially,” they said, noting classes this semester include, German lieder (songs), vocal jazz and Renaissance music with voices and viols. As a graduate fellow they work in Longy’s concert office, which provides training with all of the elements that go into live performance — audio engineering, camera operations, lighting design, stage managing, house managing and administration. In addition, they work in the Bakalar Library as a student library assistant.
They said working in the campus library, “has exposed me to the importance of documentation, preservation and researching in the music world.
This semester they are in a musical — “A ... My Name is Alice” — and performing in a chamber group for new music — Ensemble Uncaged.
The “Saturday Night Live” performance can be viewed on YouTube at wdt.me/snl_zehr.
