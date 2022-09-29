Live music and more at Pumpkin Festival this weekend

Maria DeSantis and the DeSantis Orchestra will play at the Oswego Pumpkin Festival from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. The orchestra plus four vocalists will bring their spectacular seven-decade song list to the Pumpkin Festival stage through the sponsorship provided by Empower Federal Credit Union. Pictured are Maria DeSantis, the DeSantis Orchestra, Kimberlee Meehan, CNY Regional Business Development Manager, Empower Federal Credit Union, and Cheryl Baldwin, CEO of the Oswego YMCA.

OSWEGO - The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. This free, two-day fall festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kid’s activities, amusements, activities, food and marketplace vendors. This family focused festival is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego. In addition, several venues at the festival are made possible by the support of Empower Federal Credit Union, the Children’s Board of Oswego, Raby’s Ace Home Center and Burke’s Home Center.

The musical lineup kicks off from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 with the DeSantis Orchestra, presented by Empower Federal Credit Union. The 12-piece DeSantis Orchestra is back to perform it’s seven-decade song list at the CNY Pumpkin Festival.

