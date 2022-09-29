Live music and more at Pumpkin Festival this weekend

OSWEGO - The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. This free, two-day fall festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kid’s activities, amusements, activities, food and marketplace vendors. This family focused festival is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego. In addition, several venues at the festival are made possible by the support of Empower Federal Credit Union, the Children’s Board of Oswego, Raby’s Ace Home Center and Burke’s Home Center.
The musical lineup kicks off from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 with the DeSantis Orchestra, presented by Empower Federal Credit Union. The 12-piece DeSantis Orchestra is back to perform it’s seven-decade song list at the CNY Pumpkin Festival.
“We are very excited to repeat our sponsorship of the DeSantis Orchestra at the Pumpkin Festival”, noted Kimberlee Meehan, Empower Federal Credit Union CNY Regional Business Development Manager. “It’s all part of our continued outreach to those communities in which we serve”, she added.
Local favorite the PK Experience joins the festival taking the stage from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 with their powerful mix of classic rock favorites. From noon-2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Twisted Folk brings their talent and harmonious blend to the festival, and will be followed by the folk rock, Americana harmonies and sounds of the band, New York Relics, from 3-5 p.m.
“We are so excited to offer a weekend of live music and family focused activities to the community,” said Cheryl Baldwin, CEO of the Oswego YMCA. Event planning has been the effort of a group of YMCA employees working with members of several city of Oswego offices. For more information, visit the Oswego YMCA website oswegoymca.org, Oswego YMCA Facebook event page or call the Y at 315-342-6082.
