LOWVILLE — From local country acts to a long-standing college a cappella group and musicians popular at summer concerts around the north country, this year’s Black River Valley Concert Series brings a variety of music genres that will inspire good memories of warmer days and fun times.
The concert series, in its 19th season, is the biggest fundraising event for the non-profit Lewis County Historical Society and is held in the “blue room” of their building which was, historically, the Masonic Lodge they now refer to as “the temple.”
Marian M. Opela, one of the organizers of the event for more than a decade, said that the committee that selects the musicians do their best to bring in “upbeat” music during the often dreary middle-to-end of winter months from February to March. Otherwise, the members have a variety of ideas about what makes the best music, so the result is a diverse line-up
“There are members of the committee that really like things they are familiar with, so audiences can come in and hear things they know and sing along ... helps with the connection,” Mrs. Opela said, but for her, that is just one part of it.
“I appreciate somebody who can put their words to music so I think a good mix of covers and original music is important,” she said, “But we like to know these people are really fine musicians more than anything.”
This acoustic trio describes their style as “genre-bending” with Celtic and folk influences. Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones and Mark Saunders perform their original and sometimes improvisational music “early-radio style” around one microphone, according to their online bio, showcasing their three-part harmonies in turns with guitar, mandolin, ukulele, piano and an “inventive keyboard” accompaniment. The group has not played the concert series since 2008.
Get your poodle skirt and saddle shoes, slick back your hair and put a penny in your loafers — Ruby Shooz is a band that brings back 50s and 60s rock-n-roll classics. Their costumes and show stay true to their theme as does their energy and set list. They have been playing around upstate New York for decades including the State Fair for 20 years.
Feb. 25 — The Dissipated Eight
Middlebury College’s oldest a cappella group, The Dissipated Eight, gave their first performance at the Black River Concert Series in 2020. The group was established as a double barber shop quartet in 1952, according to their website, after practicing for most of 1952. After noticing the group was short one person to be an octet, an announcer quipped that they were “the dissipated eight.” It stuck and so did the group. The group performs a wide range of music while always keeping sight of its barbershop roots. Over the more than 50 years of its existence, the Dissipated Eight have recorded 23 albums and perform all over New England — and Lowville.
March 11 — The Nelson Brothers Band
This popular local group plays “down home, kick-up your shoes, classic country” music. During the summer, the group performs all over the north country at farmer’s markets, public parks, festivals, bars and benefits all over the north country.
When siblings Julie Hogan and Tom Venne switched from playing traditional country music in clubs to bluegrass at the urging of their cousin Junior Barber, Beartracks was formed. The siblings’ vocal harmonies are the “backbone” of the group’s sound, even after Junior retired and many talented musicians joined their ranks over the years. They have performed at music festivals in Sackets Harbor and Oswego since 2008.
All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
A season ticket to see all five shows which includes two guest passes can be purchased for $100 at the Historical Society, 7552 S. State St., and advance individual tickets are $18, available at the Historical Society, Cafe Z at 7549 S. State St., or Dr. Guitar at 154 Court St. in Watertown.
Individual tickets are $20 at the door, student tickets are $12 and the family entry cost is $45 covering two adults and up to four children.
For more information, call the Historical Society at 315-376-8957.
