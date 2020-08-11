OSWEGO — The Riverside Artisans co-operative welcomes Stacey Pope, an oil and pastel artist to its shop in downtown Oswego. Pope is a landscape artist who works both plein air in the field, as well as in her studio.
As a landscape painter, her paintings capture the colorful sunsets, ever-changing clouds, flowing rivers and creeks, lush farmland dotted with old structures, and gentle hills located in upstate New York.
Pope connects to a location where she translates her experiences into pastel and oil paintings to share with others. Working in small formats (6x6”) or larger, she uses a variety of brushstrokes, color, and light to communicate a place and time with the viewer.
For 31 years she taught art to high school students. Now, Pope focuses full-time on her painting, and participates in group and solo exhibitions as well as a variety of plein air festivals in the region. Her work is in many collections around the nation, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Riverside Artisans is a cooperative art store and gallery, operated by local artists and craftspeople, located in the Canal Commons at 191 W. First St., in downtown Oswego. The store is open Tuesday – Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
