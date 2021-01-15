MASSENA — A local band that plays music from The Tragically Hip will be raising funds for the Massena Music Friends this Friday.
They’re holding an online concert that begins at 8 p.m. on the group’s YouTube channel at http://wdt.me/RCbvAh. The show will last about one hour.
Angela Shantie, president of Massena Music Friends, said Loren Fountaine, a member of the band, approached them about the fundraiser in November.
“He just came to us and said he wants to do this concert. He would like to donate their time to help raise money for Massena Music Friends. I think that’s very generous of them,” she said.
Mr. Fountaine said his band got together in 2019 and began playing.
“The music’s a lot of fun. We’re having a lot of fun with it,” he said.
Among those playing in the band are two musicians he taught at St. Lawrence Central School.
“They’re adults now,” he said.
Since forming, he said they’ve played seven or eight venues “once we got to the point where we had 35 or 40 songs together.”
They haven’t had much of an opportunity to perform since the arrival of COVID-19, Mr. Fountaine said.
“We’ve been trying to find a way to keep playing. We’ve been rehearsing with social distancing and masks,” he said.
That’s when the idea for a fundraiser was born.
“I had the idea, why don’t we try for a fundraiser and live stream it for people to hear what we’re doing. It’s a good way for the musicians to get themselves out there,” he said.
“This will get their name out there,” Ms. Shantie said.
She said the concert was originally scheduled for December, but they weren’t able to make that work because of COVID-19, so Mr. Fountaine picked another date.
“A couple members of the band got quarantined, so we decided to do it in January,” Mr. Fountaine said.
“We’ll give it a go. I’m excited for it. It would be awesome if we were able to watch them in the auditorium,” Ms. Shantie said.
The Massena Music Friends group was formed in 2010 to raise money for the Massena Central School District’s music program. She said their last big fundraiser was in December 2019 as part of the Orchestra of Northern New York concert at the high school. They also raise money during school concerts and musical.
“We depend on all the concerts that are held at the high school. We sell water, we sell cookies and do raffles during those concerts,” Ms. Shantie said.
With the uncertainty surrounding school budgets and potential cuts in a COVID-19 world, she said they wanted to have a fundraiser sooner rather than later.
“We don’t know what the future will bring,” she said. “We want to be able to help where we can.”
Donations can be made one of two ways — through PayPal using the email address mcsmusicfriends@gmail.com or by sending a check to Massena Music Friends, P.O. Box 83, Massena, NY 13662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.