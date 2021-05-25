MASSENA — After making its streaming debut at Vimeo, “The Legend of Billy Badass” is hitting the big screen.
The Ogdensburg Cinema will be showing the movie one night only, at 5 p.m. Saturday. The movie, which was filmed in Massena, Norfolk, Brasher Falls and Brushton, is rated R. Its running time is 2 hours and 5 minutes.
Tickets are $2 person and will be sold at the door. A concession stand will be available as well. Tickets and concessions will be cash only. Anyone who plans to watch the movie is asked to indicate that they’ll be attending on the event’s Facebook page, https://fb.me/e/1FbXTVcAg, so that theater officials can determine how much to get for snacks.
It not only marks the premiere of the movie on the big screen. It’s also the reopening of the two-screen venue, which has been closed since 2012. It originally opened in the 1970s and closed in November 2003. It was reopened under new management in November 2005, but had closed by 2012.
Elijah Winfrey, the writer and director for “The Legend of Billy Badass,” said he approached the theater’s owner, Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly about reopening the doors for his movie.
“I reached out to him back in January,” he said.
But after a couple of months with no contact, Mr. Winfrey said he was able to touch base with Mr. Skelly and was able to coordinate bringing his movie to the big screen.
“I’m very happy for my team. Obviously I wouldn’t have anything to show if it wasn’t for them. I’m very happy for them to see their work on the big screen, and hopefully we’ll have a big crowd to show it to,” he said.
Mr. Winfrey has already had a sneak peak of what the experience will be like.
“I went and saw it last week, just so I could make sure everything worked out. I got a little emotional seeing it because this is a film I’ve been working on since 2014. It’s been a long road,” he said.
He said the showing of his movie will prove that movies can be made locally and can be shown locally, “and I think it’s done that.”
Mr. Winfrey said any money raised on Saturday will go toward his next film, “Captain Corpse,” which he hopes to start filming in August.
“We’re hoping to have a big crowd so we can put some money toward that,” he said, noting “The Ballad of Billy Badass” employed 15 local people, and he hopes to be able to employ 20 for his next film.
Before the show begins, he said there will be a small presentation to introduce some of the cast members who will be there. They’ll also be giving away free posters that can be signed by the cast.
He said the event on the Ogdensburg Cinema Facebook page has been shared more than 280 times, “so I’m hoping for a big crowd.”
In addition to the Ogdensburg showing, the film can also be purchased for $7.99 at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/billybadass.
