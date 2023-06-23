NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will continue its 50th Anniversary Season on Thursday, June 29th with a variety of performances from local musicians Nicole White and Maria Tartaglia, as well as Theresa “Bear” Fox - Kaieri Niionkwetake at 7pm.

Nicole White is a singer/songwriter in 8th grade from Norwood who loves to sing and has sung for as long as she can remember. She started playing clarinet in school during 4th grade, performed an original song in a talent show in 5th grade, and a solo in the school’s Christmas production. Nicole won her school’s talent show in the Middle School division singing ‘You’re No Good’ by Linda Ronstadt accompanying herself on the ukulele. She composed 2 more original songs (one on guitar and one on ukulele) and performed at Norwood Beach for Family Fun Day in August of that year, including her original songs. She continued with her keyboard, ukulele, and guitar playing, getting an electric guitar for Christmas that year. During the spring and summer of 2022, she performed multiple times throughout the North Country. In 8th grade, 2023 she auditioned for the school musical again (Grease), and played the role of Joanna Casino (usually Johnny Casino and the Gamblers).

