Locals come together to form The BandRoom Band

OGDENSBURG — Four Ogdensburg Free Academy alumni who met in band class, have brought their music beyond the classroom to form The BandRoom Band.
The band originally formed in 2016 when Ryan McNally and his brother, Nate, were preparing to perform at the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Expo. The BandRoom Band consists of Ryan McNally on keyboards and vocals, Nate McNally on drums and percussion, Gerard Powers on saxophone and vocals, Sadie Smith on bass guitar, and Sloane Ryan on clarinet and vocals.
“Originally it was just going to be my brother and I performing at the Ogdensburg Expo,” said Ryan McNally. “As we were preparing we recruited some other musicians including Gerard and then gradually we got Sloane and our bassist, Sadie. We’ve been gigging ever since.”
“Music is a passion that we love,” said Ryan McNally. “The goal when we started was to perform some original tunes. Gradually we added some covers.”
The five musicians perform a variety of music including jazz, pop, and rock from the 1950’s to the present as well as some original music created by Ryan McNally.
“As a mainly classical performer, it’s fun to do pop music, rock music, and other genres besides what I do at school,” said Sloane Ryan.
The McNallys, Powers, and Ryan graduated from OFA while Smith graduated from Hermon-Dekalb Central School.
“We all knew each other from band class,” said Ryan McNally. “Nate is my brother and Sadie the bassist, who is my now fiance, was my girlfriend at the time so I asked her to join the band.”
The McNally brothers and Powers now attend Nazareth College, Ryan will be a freshman this upcoming year at New York University, and Smith recently received her master’s degree from Syracuse University.
“The band gives me a chance to continue with music because I didn’t have the chance to do that after high school,” said Smith.
The band has been busy this summer. Last week, they performed at the 60th reunion for the OFA Class of 1961 at Hosmer’s Marina on July 28, took to the main stage for the Seaway Festival on July 29 and was at the Tiki at the Docks on July 31.
“We have done Potsdam Summer Fest, MOOD Fest, and we’ll be doing Seaway Festival this year,” said Ryan McNally. “We’ve played at venues like vineyards, bars, and restaurants like the Bayside in Ogdensburg. We always used to gig at Expo in high school.”
More information on the BandRoom Band’s performances can be found on their Facebook page “The BandRoom Band.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.