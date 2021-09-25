Locktoberfest comes to Phoenix Oct. 2

PHOENIX – Locktoberfest 2021 will be held on State Street in the village Saturday, Oct. 2 . This will be the sixth year for the festival. 2019 was an award-winning year in which the festival garnered a SAMMY’S award for People’s Choice for Best Music festival. Traditionally, the festival includes a full professional stage with lighting and live music all day, the streets are lined with crafters, vendors, non-profit organizations, children’s inflatable games and an obstacle course, pony rides, animals, kid’s games, outdoor beer garden food trucks and vendors, fireworks and helicopter rides. This year due to FAA regulations restrictions may apply.
According to Village Administrator Jim Lynch, this event is organized by a not-for-profit volunteer group called “Phoenix Rising.” Sponsorships and donations from local businesses and others covered the cost of the stage, bands, lighting, fireworks, decorations, bath house facilities and much more.
