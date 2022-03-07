LOUISVILLE — Town of Louisville officials have been working with the National Park Service Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program to develop proposed recreational improvements for Whalen Park.
The four proposals are based on a survey that was conducted last year, in advance of the 10-year relicencing review between the Local Government Task force and New York Power Authority in 2023. The Local Government Task Force includes officials from the towns of Massena, Louisville and Waddington.
Every 10 years, NYPA reallocates money provided to communities affected by flooding nearly 70 years ago. In 2013, at the most recent 10-year review, the state set aside about $7.5 million to go toward different recreation projects that would enhance communities in the affected zones.
The boundaries include the towns of Massena, Louisville and Waddington, the villages of Massena and Waddington, St. Lawrence County, Massena Central School District and Madrid-Waddington Central School District.
“Since we acquired the golf course (formerly the Massena Country Club), we wanted to look at other things that we could possibly do with that whole area,” Louisville Town Supervisor Larry R. Legault said.
He said Louisville Town Board members Daniel O’Keefe and Nancy J. Charleston have been working with Louisville residents to come up with recreation ideas that would fit in with the Whalen Park area.
“It’s the same committee that put that survey together. They compiled all of the results to come up with ideas for what the public wanted. They’ve been meeting every other month since last September putting everything together. We wanted to have some recreational ideas that we think would fit as part of the 2023 (NYPA) review,” Mr. Legault said.
The group received a non-monetary River, Trails and Conservation Assistance grant from the National Park Service, which assists organizations in developing a recreation plan. That was the impetus for the survey, which was open not just to Louisville residents, but also those who lived in surrounding municipalities.
“That was a grant that Dan was able to acquire. They came up and spent a couple of days looking at the area, what we would like to do and where we would like to place it,’ he said.
Among the proposals are a splash pad, adult exercise area, dog park, nature interpretation play area and nature trail in various configurations.
“Fabulous plans. Would be exciting to see them come to fruition. It’s a beautiful area with lots of space to utilize,” one person said in a Facebook post that announced the proposals.
