LOUISVILLE — The people have spoken about what type of recreational activities they would like to see in the town of Louisville.
That information will be used during relicensing negotiations between the Local Government Task Force and New York Power Authority when the current license expires in 2023.
The Local Government Task Force includes officials from the towns of Massena, Louisville and Waddington. Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy chairs the task force, and Louisville Town Supervisor Larry R. Legault is vice chair.
Every 10 years, NYPA reallocates money provided to communities affected by flooding nearly 70 years ago. In 2013, at the most recent 10-year review, the state set aside about $7.5 million to go toward different recreation projects that would enhance communities in the affected zones.
The boundaries include the towns of Massena, Louisville and Waddington, the villages of Massena and Waddington, St. Lawrence County, Massena Central School District and Madrid-Waddington Central School District.
“The results of this survey will be used in the near future when negotiating with the New York Power Authority. It is at that time when the Local Government Task Force will work with NYPA in a collaborative effort to bring new recreation opportunities to the North Country,” according to a Facebook post by “Louisville Landing Recreation.”
Louisville officials said Louisville Landing is “a concept in the design phase. Louisville has wonderful scenery and assets and it’s time the residents of Louisville capitalized on this. This page will showcase what we have and what we’re working on.”
A group of Louisville residents had come together to explore how they as a community could improve recreation options for local residents and visitors to the area. They received a non-monetary River, Trails and Conservation Assistance grant from the National Park Service, which assists organizations in developing a recreation plan. That was the impetus for the survey, which was open not just to Louisville residents, but also those who lived in surrounding municipalities.
The results of the four-page survey show available activities that respondents would like to see more of, as well as new opportunities they would like to see.
Asked what they would like to do more in Louisville, the top choice was attend community events, which was selected by 103 respondents. Following closely was participating in group activities, which was selected by 102 respondents. Rounding out the choices were walk (98), canoe or kayak (74), picnic at park (55), take a boat trip (46), bike (44), fish (39) and run (24).
Asked “What do you think would be most impactful to improve land-based outdoor recreation opportunities in Louisville,” the top choice was an amphitheater/pavilion. That was followed by more trails; more camping and rustic lodges; splash pad; dog park with wash stations; group outdoor classes/programs; docks, slips, marina; environmental education class; and batting cages.
The Massena Joint Recreation Commission is also overseeing a separate survey seeking community input before discussions begin between the Power Authority and Local Government Task Force.
The commission has written a seven-question survey, accessible at wdt.me/MassenaRec1021, for community members to provide input.
